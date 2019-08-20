Arionum (ARO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $62.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Arionum has traded up 23% against the US dollar. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $220,175.00 and approximately $62.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,696.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.45 or 0.01818220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.03 or 0.02936424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00704117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.00795247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057001 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00480543 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00126869 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

