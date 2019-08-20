Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) Receives $32.00 Average PT from Analysts

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARDS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

ARDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARDS remained flat at $$7.98 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.52% and a negative return on equity of 130.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.