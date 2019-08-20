ArcticCoin (ARC) Price Reaches $0.0422

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. ArcticCoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ArcticCoin has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One ArcticCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005634 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

ArcticCoin Profile

ArcticCoin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArcticCoin’s official website is arcticcoin.org

Buying and Selling ArcticCoin

ArcticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArcticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArcticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

