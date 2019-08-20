ARBITRAGE Market Cap Achieves $825,902.00 (ARB)

ARBITRAGE (CURRENCY:ARB) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, ARBITRAGE has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One ARBITRAGE token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001637 BTC on major exchanges. ARBITRAGE has a market capitalization of $825,902.00 and approximately $831.00 worth of ARBITRAGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002256 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About ARBITRAGE

ARBITRAGE (CRYPTO:ARB) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. ARBITRAGE’s total supply is 8,910,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,739,911 tokens. ARBITRAGE’s official Twitter account is @arbitragingco . The official website for ARBITRAGE is www.arbitraging.co

ARBITRAGE Token Trading

ARBITRAGE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARBITRAGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARBITRAGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARBITRAGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

