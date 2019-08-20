Apollon Trading 37.6% Lower This Week (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 20th. Apollon has a total market cap of $67,496.00 and $13.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollon has traded down 37.6% against the dollar. One Apollon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000286 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

XAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

