Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Shares Gap Up to $33.66

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.32, but opened at $33.66. Apollo Global Management shares last traded at $33.96, with a volume of 1,354,166 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $523.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.72 million. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -952.38%.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $83,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,021,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,080,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

