APIS Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $133,361.00 (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One APIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z. APIS has a market cap of $8.69 million and approximately $133,361.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APIS has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00024474 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000890 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,960,247,230 tokens. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform . APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

