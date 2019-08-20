Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for PC Connection (CNXN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PC Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN):

8/16/2019 – PC Connection was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/6/2019 – PC Connection was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/5/2019 – PC Connection was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

8/2/2019 – PC Connection was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2019 – PC Connection was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/23/2019 – PC Connection was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of CNXN stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.15. 52,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $43.05.

Get PC Connection Inc alerts:

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.44 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PC Connection by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 30.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PC Connection by 345.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 249.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.