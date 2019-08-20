Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Inseego (INSG)

Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/13/2019 – Inseego was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

8/13/2019 – Inseego was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/7/2019 – Inseego was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Inseego had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Securities. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

7/19/2019 – Inseego was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Inseego was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/29/2019 – Inseego was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

INSG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 29,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,967. The company has a market capitalization of $324.52 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.45. Inseego Corp has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Miller sold 3,900,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $18,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Inseego by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inseego by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 45,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Inseego by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 207,634 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Inseego during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

