Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Amerisafe (AMSF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amerisafe (NASDAQ: AMSF):

8/8/2019 – Amerisafe was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/7/2019 – Amerisafe was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Amerisafe was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2019 – Amerisafe was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Amerisafe was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Amerisafe stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $68.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,443. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.68. Amerisafe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $69.97.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $91.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amerisafe by 107.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,570,000 after acquiring an additional 305,542 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amerisafe by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amerisafe by 16.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,155,000 after acquiring an additional 51,129 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Amerisafe by 4.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Amerisafe by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 316,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,203,000 after acquiring an additional 35,703 shares during the last quarter.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

