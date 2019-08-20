Analysts Set Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Target Price at $19.89

Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUM. ValuEngine raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on Summit Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 687,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,835. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.47 and a beta of 2.24.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

