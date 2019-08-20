Analysts Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price at $53.55

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $813,457.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $181,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,832,589 shares of company stock valued at $473,052,550 over the last ninety days. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.12. 45,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -82.47 and a beta of 2.00. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.65 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

