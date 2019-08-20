Analysts Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price at $53.55

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.55.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.
In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $813,457.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $181,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,832,589 shares of company stock valued at $473,052,550 over the last ninety days. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.12. 45,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -82.47 and a beta of 2.00. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $55.79.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.65 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
