Analysts Set Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Price Target at GBX 3,359.62

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,359.62 ($43.90).

DGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,980 ($38.94) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,407 ($44.52) per share, for a total transaction of £8,279.01 ($10,817.99). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,251 shares of company stock worth $99,405,145.

LON:DGE traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,443 ($44.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,407.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,232.41. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,538 ($46.23).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 42.47 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $26.10. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

