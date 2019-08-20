Analysts Set $11.75 Price Target for Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Shares of Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $11.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Opera an industry rank of 93 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Opera in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Opera by 52.5% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Opera in the first quarter worth $1,795,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Opera by 45.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,581,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 493,011 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Opera in the first quarter worth $50,318,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in Opera in the second quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPRA traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,664. Opera has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Opera will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

