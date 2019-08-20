Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for LivePerson (LPSN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN):

8/20/2019 – LivePerson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

8/9/2019 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – LivePerson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

8/6/2019 – LivePerson was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/1/2019 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $40.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – LivePerson had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – LivePerson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

7/30/2019 – LivePerson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

7/23/2019 – LivePerson was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/12/2019 – LivePerson was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2019 – LivePerson is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2019 – LivePerson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

7/4/2019 – LivePerson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

6/27/2019 – LivePerson was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of LPSN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.29. 574,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,500. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 23,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $644,071.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,266 shares of company stock worth $1,728,075. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 9.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

