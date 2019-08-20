Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dillard’s (DDS)

Dillard’s (NYSE: DDS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/19/2019 – Dillard’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $49.00 to $36.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/16/2019 – Dillard’s had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $37.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2019 – Dillard’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/16/2019 – Dillard’s had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

8/14/2019 – Dillard’s had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

7/14/2019 – Dillard’s was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2019 – Dillard’s was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

7/8/2019 – Dillard’s was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2019 – Dillard’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/26/2019 – Dillard’s was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

DDS traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 746,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,960. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.68.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $154,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Dillard’s by 153.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 22.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 50.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

