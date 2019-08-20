Analysts Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Post $0.04 EPS

Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Harvard Bioscience’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $2.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harvard Bioscience an industry rank of 110 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.49. 7,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine A. Eade purchased 39,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $98,989.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 69,915 shares of company stock valued at $173,289. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 401.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 635.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

