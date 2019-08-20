Analysts Anticipate Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Shares of Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $18.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sonim Technologies an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SONM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. National Securities raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director John Kneuer bought 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $53,436.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert Plaschke sold 30,000 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,093,000. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $18.26.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.48 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

