Analysts Anticipate Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.26 Million

Analysts expect Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) to post $6.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.31 million and the highest is $7.20 million. Regenxbio posted sales of $5.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full-year sales of $42.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.26 million to $76.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $164.66 million, with estimates ranging from $157.26 million to $177.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 88.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. Regenxbio’s revenue was down 80.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Regenxbio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Regenxbio in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on Regenxbio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Regenxbio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regenxbio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

In related news, SVP Curran Simpson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $264,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,237.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,270,000 after purchasing an additional 169,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,449,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,220,000 after purchasing an additional 44,452 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,420,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,400,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after purchasing an additional 109,620 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regenxbio stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 191,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,805. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26. Regenxbio has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.58 and a quick ratio of 14.58.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

