Analysts Anticipate Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $787.63 Million

Equities analysts expect Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) to report sales of $787.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $803.10 million and the lowest is $780.00 million. Laureate Education posted sales of $787.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.11). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

In related news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $54,940.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 10,955,000 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $167,611,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,666,863 shares of company stock worth $178,511,173. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 19.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,450,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 23.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,435,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,734 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,585,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,252,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,523,000. 45.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAUR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,886. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -572.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.78.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

