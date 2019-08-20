Analysts Anticipate Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Post $2.06 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.14. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings per share of $1.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $9.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.34 to $11.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $811.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,740. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $225.06 and a 1-year high of $305.34. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.93 and a 200-day moving average of $266.07.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

