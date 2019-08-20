Analysts Anticipate Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Announce -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.57). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALNA shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Further Reading: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.