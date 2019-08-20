Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,720,250,000 after acquiring an additional 482,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,248,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Amgen by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,709,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $894,700,000 after acquiring an additional 225,485 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,883,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 19,447.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,156 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.35. 96,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,518. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

