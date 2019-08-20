American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.71 and last traded at $38.96, 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 50,943 shares in the last quarter.

