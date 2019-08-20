Altium Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.18 (ASX:ALU)

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.
ALU traded up A$2.19 ($1.55) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting A$35.86 ($25.43). The company had a trading volume of 1,758,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,771. Altium has a 52 week low of A$19.73 ($13.99) and a 52 week high of A$38.49 ($27.30). The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$35.07 and its 200 day moving average price is A$32.68.
About Altium
