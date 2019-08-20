Altium Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.18 (ASX:ALU)

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

ALU traded up A$2.19 ($1.55) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting A$35.86 ($25.43). The company had a trading volume of 1,758,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,771. Altium has a 52 week low of A$19.73 ($13.99) and a 52 week high of A$38.49 ($27.30). The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$35.07 and its 200 day moving average price is A$32.68.

About Altium

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems, Electronic System Solutions, and Cloud Applications segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers community; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

