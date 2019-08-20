Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Altiplano Metals Inc (CVE:APN) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 240000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $4.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12.

About Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring mineral properties in Canada and internationally. Its development projects include Farellon and Maria Luisa, which are copper-gold projects located in Chile. The company also owns interests in the Orogrande gold-silver project located in Idaho County, Idaho.

