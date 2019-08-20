Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 99.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 91,372 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,353 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,542,017,000 after acquiring an additional 61,029 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,188,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,285,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4,018.6% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,202,000 after acquiring an additional 935,325 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $623,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,197.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,196.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,166.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,158.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

