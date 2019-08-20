Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 18.8% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 14,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,125,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total transaction of $66,040.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock worth $2,553,758. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 target price (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $8.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,189.87. 275,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,303. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,289.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,165.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,154.76. The stock has a market cap of $816.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

