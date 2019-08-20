Alpha Coin (APC) One Day Volume Tops $17,361.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 46.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market capitalization of $8,003.00 and $17,361.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00024854 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003464 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

Alpha Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,461,882 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.