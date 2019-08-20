Almeela (KZE) One Day Volume Tops $46,914.00

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. Almeela has a total market cap of $16,536.00 and approximately $46,914.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Almeela token can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. In the last week, Almeela has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Almeela

Almeela is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 26,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,846 tokens. The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com . Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

