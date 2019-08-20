ALLUVA Price Hits $0.0098 on Top Exchanges (ALV)

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, ALLUVA has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One ALLUVA token can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including IDCM and Bilaxy. ALLUVA has a market capitalization of $83,566.00 and approximately $4,012.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00261772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.01305983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022301 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00091497 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000404 BTC.

ALLUVA Profile

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva . The official website for ALLUVA is alluva.com . The official message board for ALLUVA is medium.com/@alluva

ALLUVA Token Trading

ALLUVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLUVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLUVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

