AllSafe (ASAFE) Trading Down 18% This Week

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $82,102.00 and $305.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 18% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 42% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,475,462 coins and its circulating supply is 7,827,825 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.