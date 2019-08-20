Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $203.79

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $203.79 and traded as high as $202.15. Allianz shares last traded at $200.45, with a volume of 781,695 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALV. HSBC set a €234.00 ($272.09) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €223.00 ($259.30) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €221.65 ($257.73).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €209.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €203.79.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

