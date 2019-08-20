Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Trading 8.9% Higher

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) traded up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95, 1,365,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 168% from the average session volume of 509,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

AXU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXU. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 1,640.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

