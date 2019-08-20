AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) was upgraded by CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$7.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$6.00. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGF.B. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of AGF Management in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities downgraded AGF Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AGF Management from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of AGF.B stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.61. 250,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,980. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. AGF Management has a 12-month low of C$4.27 and a 12-month high of C$6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.42 million and a P/E ratio of 9.43.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 12,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.20, for a total value of C$64,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 379,607 shares in the company, valued at C$1,973,956.40.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.