Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Trading 5.6% Higher

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $27.03, 364,516 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 735,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFYA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Afya in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Afya in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Afya in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.20 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Afya in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

