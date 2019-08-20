Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.26

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 400953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $489,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $237,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,937,000 after acquiring an additional 54,328 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $1,807,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $668,000.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

