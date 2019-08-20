AdultChain Reaches Market Cap of $10,775.00 (XXX)

AdultChain (CURRENCY:XXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. AdultChain has a market capitalization of $10,775.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of AdultChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdultChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, AdultChain has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AdultChain Profile

AdultChain (CRYPTO:XXX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2014. AdultChain’s total supply is 54,917,266 coins and its circulating supply is 49,917,231 coins. AdultChain’s official Twitter account is @adultchain. AdultChain’s official website is adultchain.xxx.

AdultChain Coin Trading

AdultChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdultChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdultChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdultChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

