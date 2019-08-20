Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) VP Sells $17,025.25 in Stock

Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) VP Raphael Mehrbians sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $17,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,451 shares in the company, valued at $445,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOTS remained flat at $$10.36 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 339,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,875. Adesto Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $296.80 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOTS. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 33.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114,288 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Adesto Technologies during the second quarter valued at $95,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 312.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 84,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adesto Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 142,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adesto Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

