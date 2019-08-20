Adelphoi (ADL) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Adelphoi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Over the last week, Adelphoi has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $126,748.00 and approximately $284.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00263610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.02 or 0.01315400 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022412 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00092176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.