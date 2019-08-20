Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.54. Active Energy Group shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 911,198 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.64.

Active Energy Group Company Profile (LON:AEG)

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the forestry management and biomass based renewable energy businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch/PeatSwitch. It provides forestry asset management and development services for timberland owners and operators; and biomass coal replacement fuels and fuel processing systems for industrial power generation.

