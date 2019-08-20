AceD Price Hits $0.0112 on Major Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. AceD has a total market capitalization of $26,419.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, AceD has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002763 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 2,557,502 coins and its circulating supply is 2,354,922 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

