Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 2.0% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 297.1% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 455.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total value of $393,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,485,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.70. 505,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.81 and its 200-day moving average is $177.76. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $197.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

