Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.20. 1,416,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,825. The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $197.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,918.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total transaction of $372,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,393,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 96,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,653,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,126,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,355,000. Institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

