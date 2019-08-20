Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:ACAMU)

Acamar Partners Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ACAMU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 21st. Acamar Partners Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 22nd. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACAMU opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01. Acamar Partners Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Get Acamar Partners Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Inc. raised its position in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition by 1,104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 276,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,657,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,000,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Acamar Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,000,000.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Acamar Partners Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acamar Partners Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.