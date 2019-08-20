ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,675 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America set a $31.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,865. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.85.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.97% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. The company had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

