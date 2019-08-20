$87.68 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) to report sales of $87.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.10 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $346.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.54 million to $351.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $388.25 million, with estimates ranging from $372.41 million to $401.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

Shares of NYSE TH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,174. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $12.11.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $381,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eli Baker acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $51,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 2,490.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,108,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,998 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1,464.0% during the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,856,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $10,802,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $9,646,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 886,070 shares in the last quarter.

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

