7,500 Shares in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Acquired by PARK CIRCLE Co

PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tronox by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Tronox by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tronox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,225,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 51,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth $8,650,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Tronox by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 440,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROX. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on Tronox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 target price on Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $19.00 price target on Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

TROX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,278. Tronox Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tronox Ltd will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Tronox’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffry N. Quinn acquired 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 266,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,224. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 38,027 shares of company stock valued at $379,715. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

