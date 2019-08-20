$72.35 Million in Sales Expected for Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report sales of $72.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.50 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $55.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $299.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.75 million to $309.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $346.19 million, with estimates ranging from $330.40 million to $356.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 61.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, major shareholder Michael John Kelly sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $200,179.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6,643.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 746,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,517,000 after acquiring an additional 735,087 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 776.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,830,000 after buying an additional 680,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,505,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,926,000 after buying an additional 297,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,556,000 after buying an additional 203,204 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,924,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,866,000 after buying an additional 143,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 132,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,337. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $62.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

