$68.37 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) will post sales of $68.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.47 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $66.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $275.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $277.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $292.23 million, with estimates ranging from $282.10 million to $298.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $66.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AINV shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 135,636 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 571,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 121,326 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,975,000 after buying an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 363,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

